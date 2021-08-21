https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/21/bidens-real-clear-politics-poll-average-underwater-for-the-first-time-n1471568

In recent days, polls have started trickling in showing the impact of Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal on his approval rating, and it wasn’t good.

Biden’s approval ratings have been trending downward since January, but the recent hits to his approval have been the worst yet. But, for the first time since taking office, Joe Biden’s Real Clear Politics Average, has him at negative job approval.

Joe Biden’s RCP average approval ratings are now underwater. pic.twitter.com/Gj1nnpnOPg — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) August 21, 2021

FiveThirtyEight, which does a similar average of polls, but uses a weighted average, still has Biden’s polling average above water, but still shows an undeniable downward trend that has accelerated in recent days.

The Real Clear Politics average includes the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has Biden at 49 percent disapproval, and 46 percent approval, with a net approval of -3. The previous Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week had Biden at +8, a painfully sharp drop in approval.

The only good news for Biden is that he still polls better than Kamala Harris.

