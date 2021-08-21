https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/bill-kristol-says-its-crucial-the-biden-administration-succeed-or-we-could-see-a-trumpist-republican-win-in-2024/

We’ll give Bill Kristol credit for acknowledging that this is just one reason among others that the Biden administration must succeed, but this is not the reason we would have picked out to highlight in its own tweet. President Biden is failing miserably in Afghanistan, but Kristol says it’s crucial that the administration succeed. Why? Because American lives depend on it? No, bhttps://twitter.com/JimHansonDC/status/1429128928107565062ecause if he doesn’t, a Trumpist Republican could win the presidency in 2024.

One reason (among others) it’s crucial the Biden Administration succeed:

1. For now the GOP is Trumpist.

2. A failing Biden administration will make it easier for the GOP to remain Trumpist.

3. A failed Biden administration could well result in a 2024 victory for a Trumpist GOP. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 21, 2021

So we take it Kristol is concerned that his Biden administration isn’t succeeding.

Also, American failure is bad for America. https://t.co/6DHKxi9TTy — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 21, 2021

This is just ghoulish, Bill. I guess you were always like this. https://t.co/f3OjsLgj3L — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 21, 2021

No mention of succeeding just to keep Americans and Afghans from dying at the hands of the Taliban. TDS sure warps the brains of these guys. https://t.co/xpuXiCfQsc — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 21, 2021

When you place your hopes of success on a rescue plan for political reasons, you’re no longer the moral authority. https://t.co/2qnpHmaHxs — WeaponizD’1 (@WeaponizD1) August 21, 2021

Liberal Dem advising his team https://t.co/nLqj8T9jI2 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 21, 2021

Bill now wondering if he should go back to “Orange Man Bad”. https://t.co/2k4J10RYrN — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 21, 2021

Bill hasn’t yet figured out that for all of Trump’s myriad faults, there was a worse option. Bill chose that option. The rest is trying to distance himself from the odious stench of that choice. https://t.co/gOas7GNpU7 — Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 21, 2021

If “Trumpism” is preferred over the Democrats being Democrats, then maybe Democrats are the problem here. https://t.co/N6ZxGozRxt — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 21, 2021

Very well said.

Reasons Joe Biden was elected president & is failing. 1. Bill Kristol

2. Grifters like Bill Kristol.

3. Ignorant voters that listen to people like Bill Kristol. https://t.co/YCj5Vo1iu8 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 21, 2021

Old enough to remember when you pretended to be a conservative. https://t.co/JJjB2CMhvQ — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 21, 2021

A big reason the GOP became Trumpist is because of the complete and utter political failure of neoconservatism, so I’m not sure Bill Kristol is the guy to be taking cues from. https://t.co/1sMYUeuzKF — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) August 21, 2021

Every anti-Trump “principled conservative” that thought they’d be welcomed back to the movement as liberators get to have Biden’s active incompetence hung around their necks forever. https://t.co/psIbTedmAV — Patrick Ishmael (@patrickishmael) August 21, 2021

That ship has sailed and been sunk. Good luck, Bill. Absolutely no one gives a hoot in hell what you think about anything. https://t.co/RHn2AAyR6u — John S. Wilson (@ReveilleLetter) August 21, 2021

And the Bill we all know and love is back!!!!! https://t.co/DHA8gUr6Qe pic.twitter.com/0M5c3dHlxi — dfinney (@dfinney16) August 21, 2021

Tom Nichols trying for the worst take on Twitter. Bill Kristol: https://t.co/Gwmv58bBj4 pic.twitter.com/OeuzC4kUb6 — Aaron R. (@cleverhandleguy) August 21, 2021

So much cope in the replies. https://t.co/LmuwRK24F5 — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) August 21, 2021

Kristol’s really getting dragged by his new friends in the comments for not cheering on the Biden administration and instead talking about failure.

