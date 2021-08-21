https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/bill-kristol-says-its-crucial-the-biden-administration-succeed-or-we-could-see-a-trumpist-republican-win-in-2024/

We’ll give Bill Kristol credit for acknowledging that this is just one reason among others that the Biden administration must succeed, but this is not the reason we would have picked out to highlight in its own tweet. President Biden is failing miserably in Afghanistan, but Kristol says it’s crucial that the administration succeed. Why? Because American lives depend on it? No, bhttps://twitter.com/JimHansonDC/status/1429128928107565062ecause if he doesn’t, a Trumpist Republican could win the presidency in 2024.

So we take it Kristol is concerned that his Biden administration isn’t succeeding.

Very well said.

Kristol’s really getting dragged by his new friends in the comments for not cheering on the Biden administration and instead talking about failure.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...