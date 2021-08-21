https://thehill.com/homenews/media/568857-bill-maher-on-chaotic-afghan-withdrawal-could-it-be-more-trumpian

HBO’s Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherMaher defends Matt Damon from ‘the woke police’ Biden is losing the ‘geopolitical Olympics’ Bill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ MORE discussed the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the Taliban taking over the country, arguing the Biden administration messed up as badly as former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Defense: Afghan flights restart as Biden vows to complete evacuation Trump says he ‘single-handedly’ picked Alabama for Space Command, contradicting Pentagon Overnight Health Care: Battle over masks in Florida escalates as two school districts given 48 hours to comply MORE would have.

“The adults are back in charge, the people who know what they’re doing, the Democrats, and the pullout looks — I can’t think of how it could’ve been any different if it was Trump,” Maher said during a panel discussion on his show Friday.

“I mean, how could it be more f—ed up? How could it be more incompetent? How could it be more Trumpian? So what do I say to myself to get to sleep at night when the adults are back in charge and they f— it up exactly as bad as Trump would?” he added.

The Taliban were able to take over in a matter of days after U.S. troops withdrew from the region, trapping thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies in the country.

“This country crashed faster than a condominium in Miami,” Maher said during his monologue, referring to the Surfside building collapse that left almost 100 people dead.

Maher said he feels “bad” for President Biden Joe BidenHASC chair says plans to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan were ‘wholly inadequate’ US military faces growing calls to do more to evacuate Afghanistan Infowars host faces misdemeanor charges over Capitol riot MORE because the withdrawal from Afghanistan seemed like an issue both Democrats and Republicans agreed on, with even Trump saying we needed to get out of the country.

However, the withdrawal has led to sharp criticism of Biden for the way it was handled and the messy evacuation proceedings.

The Taliban have set up a perimeter around Kabul’s airport and have been beating some U.S. citizens and Afghan allies who try to make it through.

“The Taliban want to shut down schools. They want to shut down bars, theaters. Oh wait, that’s California,” the liberal comedian said.

