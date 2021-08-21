https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blank-visas-even-for-the-taliban/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
ABC BURIES THE LEDE—The State Department sent out BLANK US visas, which were printed and filled out by just about everyone in Kabul, including the Taliban. They’re flooding the country on purpose—and, like the southern border, they don’t want to know who’s here. https://t.co/3jT8CHAq85 pic.twitter.com/GJAiNgscf0
— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 20, 2021
Biden admin is a comedy of errors.