A record-breaking rain and flash-flooding on Saturday have devastated the small city of Waverly in central Tennessee leaving at least 16 people dead and 51 unaccounted for.

Rescuers are searching for those unaccounted for in Waverly, which is about 60 miles west of Nashville. “The waters tore up homes, flipped cars and led families desperate for answers to fill Facebook groups and comment chains with the names of their missing loved ones,” reported the Washington Post.

“This is the most devastating disaster that we’ve ever experienced in this area,” Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier told WKRN, adding that the floods occurred with “the quickness of a tornado.”

Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll and the number missing. Two of the dead who were recovered were 7-month-old twins swept away from their parents.

By Sunday, the torrential rain had given way to showers and the high waters had receded.

On Friday afternoon, meteorologists had issued a “flash flood watch” and warned of a “flash flood emergency” Saturday as the powerful storm intensified.

As of Saturday night, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said that 3,500 customers had lost power in Humphreys County.

