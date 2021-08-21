https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/chris-cuomo-spotted-dancing-buddies-clubhouse-july/

Chris Cuomo laying low during his break from CNN.

A few weeks ago, Chris Cuomo announced he would be going on a holiday. This came as news of his brother’s issues with women led to his eventual resignation as Governor of New York.

Now a video has surfaced of Chris Cuomo dancing like no one is watching at a nightclub in July. The incident reportedly took place on July 25, 2021 at the Clubhouse.

