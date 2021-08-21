https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/exclusive-christian-afghani-skinned-alive-and-hung-on-a-pole-by-taliban/

The following is a rush transcript from Todd’s interview with former Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) on the Todd Starnes Show. Click here to listen to the full interview. And click here to follow Todd on Facebook.

TODD: [01:44:41] Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker on the PATRIOT MOBILE NEWSMAKER LINE. He’s running for the U.S. Senate. As a Republican congressman, I’m wondering what you are hearing from the pastors there in Afghanistan. There is a Christian community there. How are conditions among the Christians?

REP. WALKER: [01:45:01] They are concerned. Obviously, they know that for the last 20 years, for the first time, they’ve been able to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Well, we know that’s the only true hope for all mankind, especially when we’re battling this spiritual warfare that’s gone way beyond political. They are concerned. I say they love the Lord. They’re reaching out […]