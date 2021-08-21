https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61213110bbafd42ff589ff46
(THE BLAZE) – An Asian giant hornet nest has been located in the state of Washington about a quarter of a mile away from the location where someone reported spotting one of the insects on Aug. 11, acc…
(ZEROHEDGE) – Hurricane warnings have been issued across the Northeast as millions of people prepare for Tropical Storm Henri slated to become a hurricane Saturday afternoon and make landfall late Sun…
Joe Biden gave an interview to Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos and opened up about his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan without a real plan in place to maintain stability while safely ev…
Ventura County has ordered that people wear masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status….
Rob O’Neill, the retired Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, joined Charles Payne on FOX News on Saturday morning to discuss the ongoing Biden debacle in Afghanistan. O’Neill told Charles Payne the …