https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cnn-reporter-blasted-biden-failure-departs-afghanistan/

CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting live from Afghanistan.

She recently said: “If this isn’t a failure, what does a failure look like?”

Now she’s gone.

From The Hill: 

CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward is leaving Afghanistan after spending days on the streets of Kabul providing detailed reports following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Ward tweeted a picture from inside an evacuation flight out of Kabul’s airport shortly after 2 a.m. local time Saturday morning, showing dozens of other individuals on board as well.

Before leaving, she reported, “The reality is it’s chaos:”

She posted this photo of her takeoff flight:

Image

She landed in Doha last night with nearly 300 Afghan evacuees:

