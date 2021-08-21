https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cnn-reporter-blasted-biden-failure-departs-afghanistan/

CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting live from Afghanistan.

She recently said: “If this isn’t a failure, what does a failure look like?”

Now she’s gone.

From The Hill:

CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward is leaving Afghanistan after spending days on the streets of Kabul providing detailed reports following the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Ward tweeted a picture from inside an evacuation flight out of Kabul’s airport shortly after 2 a.m. local time Saturday morning, showing dozens of other individuals on board as well.

Before leaving, she reported, “The reality is it’s chaos:”

“Judging by what I’m seeing here at the airport, I don’t think the US right now is able to deliver on any promise really, because despite whatever the best intentions might be, the reality is it’s chaos,” @clarissaward tells @andersoncooper. “There isn’t a plan in place.” pic.twitter.com/8trcV3Mra1 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 21, 2021

She posted this photo of her takeoff flight:

On our flight and getting ready for takeoff pic.twitter.com/bGaYREsbxT — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 20, 2021

She landed in Doha last night with nearly 300 Afghan evacuees:

Just landed in Doha with the team and nearly 300 Afghan evacuees. Huge thanks to all of you for your support and concern, to the US Air Force for flying us out and to Qatar for welcoming us. We are the lucky ones. — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 21, 2021

