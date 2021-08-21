https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/cnns-zeleny-biden-more-in-command-than-he-has-been-all-week-in-afghanistan-speech/

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny said on Friday on “Newsroom” that President Joe Biden was “more in command” than he has been on the chaotic withdrawal as the Taliban takeovers Afghanistan during his earlier remarks.

Co-host Victor Blackwell said, “What did you make of the tone, and did he accomplish the goal that he was set out to accomplish today?”

Zeleny said, “Victor, I think there’s no question that President Biden was more in command of this chaos in Afghanistan than we have seen him really for more than a week, publicly. He said very clearly, any American who wants to come home will be able to come home and then authorized, saying he will use any resources necessary and left the door open to the possibility of staying beyond his self-imposed deadline, and actually left several other spaces open for command decisions on the ground there.”

He continued, “So perhaps more has been gone on than the military leaders have left us to believe. But for the president’s point of view, one goal I’ve been told by White House officials was to try and get off his heels, if you will, to try and get on offense and show that they are indeed […]