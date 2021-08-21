https://www.theblaze.com/news/arnold-schwarzenegger-loses-sponsor-mask-rant

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pro-face mask tirade in which the former Republican governor declared “screw your freedom” has lost a corporate sponsor because of his rant.

What did Schwarzenegger say?

During an interview earlier this month, Schwarzenegger advocated for COVID-19 precautions and mocked Americans opposed to wearing face masks.

“I think people should know, there is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being disturbed here,'” Schwarzenegger said.

“No, screw your freedom!” he declared. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities, you cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X, Y, Z,’ when it affects other people.”

What happened now?

Sports supplement brand REDCON1 announced this week they were dropping all corporate sponsorship of Arnold Schwarzenegger and of all events related to Schwarzenegger, including the annual bodybuilding competition known as the Arnold Classic.

In a statement, REDCON1 cited Schwarzenegger’s “anti-American” remarks.

“With such prodigious influence Arnold beholds, making the public declaration, ‘screw your freedoms‘, is dangerous and anti-America. REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand and community. We support everyone’s individual freedoms,” the company said.

“We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars being a top sponsor of the event, and this year the exclusive sponsor of the webcast, but we can’t in good conscience continue to support & be involved with someone who has such diametrically opposed beliefs,” the statement added.

“With that, we take a hard stance for the rights and freedoms of all Americans, regardless of political affiliation or personal beliefs,” the statement continued. “REDCON1 is rooted in the uncompromising unapologetic belief that you are entitled to your opinion and should not be insulted or persecuted for having a varying view. ”

“We choose you and your rights over and above an organization led by Arnold, who isn’t aligned with American views,” the statement said.

