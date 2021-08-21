https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/congresswoman-introduces-three-impeachment-resolutions-biden/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden.

They are for his failures in Afghanistan, violation of immigration laws that have caused a border crisis and usurping of Congressional power.

1:

TRENDING: BREAKING: KILLER WALKS FREE! Capitol Police Officer Lt. Mike Byrd Exonerated for Shooting Ashli Babbitt Dead in Cold Blood

Image

2:

Image

3:

Image

She got a standing ovation when she announced it to a crowd in Ohio:

Many Republican lawmakers have spoken out and called for Biden’s resignation.

Obama’s White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said that Biden is not “cognitively prepared to be our president.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson And Other Republicans Call On Joe Biden To Resign (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...