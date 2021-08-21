https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/congresswoman-introduces-three-impeachment-resolutions-biden/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden.

They are for his failures in Afghanistan, violation of immigration laws that have caused a border crisis and usurping of Congressional power.

Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021

She got a standing ovation when she announced it to a crowd in Ohio:

🚨 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🚨 BASCOM, OH — @MTGreenee announcing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/YBArUYeWxJ — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 21, 2021

Many Republican lawmakers have spoken out and called for Biden’s resignation.

Obama’s White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said that Biden is not “cognitively prepared to be our president.”

