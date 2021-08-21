https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/congresswoman-introduces-three-impeachment-resolutions-biden/
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden.
They are for his failures in Afghanistan, violation of immigration laws that have caused a border crisis and usurping of Congressional power.
Advertisement – story continues below
Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021
1:
TRENDING: BREAKING: KILLER WALKS FREE! Capitol Police Officer Lt. Mike Byrd Exonerated for Shooting Ashli Babbitt Dead in Cold Blood
2:
Advertisement – story continues below
3:
She got a standing ovation when she announced it to a crowd in Ohio:
🚨 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🚨
BASCOM, OH — @MTGreenee announcing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/YBArUYeWxJ
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 21, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Many Republican lawmakers have spoken out and called for Biden’s resignation.
Obama’s White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said that Biden is not “cognitively prepared to be our president.”
Rep. Ronny Jackson And Other Republicans Call On Joe Biden To Resign (VIDEO)