Country music superstar Travis Tritt has condemned COVID-19 vaccination mandates as a form of “discrimination,” and has urged people to speak out on the issue.

Travis Tritt was responding to vaccine requirements being imposed on a growing number of concerts by organizers and local governments. In a statement to Fox News, the singer argued such rules violate protected freedoms.

“In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters, and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement,” he said.

“I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties.”

Vaccine requirements are becoming more widespread at music events.

Live Nation announced this month that U.S. artists and concert organizers under its banner will have the ability to demand audiences show proof they are fully vaccinated or submit to a COVID-19 test.

Tritt said he’s against such types of “discrimination,” insisting that “all forms of discrimination need to be called out and condemned in the strongest terms possible.”

The singer also said he will support “anyone who is willing to publicly stand against discrimination and the squelching of any specific freedoms and basic human rights around the world.”

He added: “The only way these injustices can be defeated is with a unified front against them. Use your voice to stand for what is right and against what is wrong. Long live freedom!”

Tritt is the latest music figure to speak out against vaccine mandates.

Earlier this summer, former Verve rocker Richard Ashcroft canceled his scheduled appearance at the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield, England, over its participation in a government testing program that had a vaccine requirement for attendees.

