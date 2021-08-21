https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/daily-mail-taliban-stages-its-own-mock-iwo-jima-photo/

The Daily Mail reports that the Taliban’s Badri 313 Battalion recreated the famous World War II picture of soldiers raising the American flag on Iwo Jima. The Mail adds that the group was “sporting U.S. weapons and gear that was likely stolen from allied militaries during patrols of Kabul.”

The Taliban dressed up in American military gear we left behind when we fled the country and staged their own mock Iwo Jima photo. pic.twitter.com/Akr2fQTnvq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 21, 2021

We’re not sure if that photo of Taliban fighters enjoying soft-serve ice cream cones was meant to parody President Biden, but this image is going to stick with him for a long time.

Taliban is having fun making this administration their bitch. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 21, 2021

Would have been a great place to have a missle strike — Shane Ward (@big_candy99) August 21, 2021

Damn this pisses me off. — J C (@JustinChorne) August 21, 2021

An image that will be indeliblely be forever attached to this administration. — Jon Wissler (@jon_wissler) August 21, 2021

About time for this administration to grow a set — Jeff Wyatt (@realjeffwyatt) August 21, 2021

Judgment will rain down on those who are responsible — Gbeebz (@Gbeebz3) August 21, 2021

This makes me so mad man. This is absolutely ridiculous — Tucker Italiano (@TuckerItaliano) August 21, 2021

Can’t even describe how much this pisses me off. — AJ (@AJHranek) August 21, 2021

That’s worth the MOAB pic.twitter.com/uRLBIulVH9 — WPD 304 (@wpdorton) August 21, 2021

Whoever is doing their PR is doing a bang up job. Humiliating. — Anna Muirhead (@annamuirhead) August 21, 2021

MSNBC even played host to a Taliban spokesperson who said everything the West wants to hear.

Makes me sick. The whole thing. I’m disgusted with all we left to them. What a disaster. — TheCorinthVol (@corinthvol) August 21, 2021

Makes me sick

Thanks Joe — Jeff Gambino (@Husker_AustinTX) August 21, 2021

I haven’t looked into this to determine its authenticity… But I’m a Marine. Seeing this (honestly) puts me into a minor homicidal rage. — Crim (CCP Ally | Don’t Ban | Xi Jinping No Likey) (@FirmAspirations) August 21, 2021

If this is real, it’s disgusting and an embarrassment — Bob C 🇺🇸 (@bcAUgrad97) August 21, 2021

This actually, truly makes me sad. — Patrick Johnson (@UNCTEP) August 21, 2021

The PR department of the Taliban has improved. — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogerMMA) August 21, 2021

Both of my hands are scarred from turning jets to support both the Afghan and Iraq wars. Im furious and embarrassed. Im heartbroken for our soldiers that lost their lives and their families. This photo is sickening. — Rick Riggin (@Riggin_Rick) August 22, 2021

Please tell me this is a joke. Please. — Bill Bauchens (@b_bauchens) August 21, 2021

The Daily Mail says its real and also has a video of the Taliban showing off American military equipment.

بدري ۳۱۳ قطعه

د ارګ او د کابل ښار د حساسو سیمو امنیت په غاړه لري pic.twitter.com/dSSgnuAUbM — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) August 17, 2021

