The Daily Mail reports that the Taliban’s Badri 313 Battalion recreated the famous World War II picture of soldiers raising the American flag on Iwo Jima. The Mail adds that the group was “sporting U.S. weapons and gear that was likely stolen from allied militaries during patrols of Kabul.”

We’re not sure if that photo of Taliban fighters enjoying soft-serve ice cream cones was meant to parody President Biden, but this image is going to stick with him for a long time.

MSNBC even played host to a Taliban spokesperson who said everything the West wants to hear.

The Daily Mail says its real and also has a video of the Taliban showing off American military equipment.

