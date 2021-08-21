https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/damage-control-bidens-off-again-on-again-travel-plans-to-wilmington-are-off-again/

President Biden and others are meeting at the White House this morning about the Afghanistan mess after the U.S. Embassy implored Americans stuck in that country not to try and travel to the airport that Biden yesterday said was accessible:

Yesterday, Biden was initially scheduled to leave to spend the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware after his factually challenged address about Afghanistan, but that was put off until Saturday. Now Biden’s weekend travel plans appear to have been scrapped altogether:

Maybe the storm had something to do with Biden’s canceled trip, or perhaps it’s something else:

Or maybe it’s just about the optics, even though it’s way too late for that:

Meanwhile…

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...