President Biden and others are meeting at the White House this morning about the Afghanistan mess after the U.S. Embassy implored Americans stuck in that country not to try and travel to the airport that Biden yesterday said was accessible:

President Biden is meeting with top national security officials in the Situation Room this morning on Afghanistan. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 21, 2021

Yesterday, Biden was initially scheduled to leave to spend the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware after his factually challenged address about Afghanistan, but that was put off until Saturday. Now Biden’s weekend travel plans appear to have been scrapped altogether:

President Biden will no longer be traveling to Wilmington, DE, White House tells traveling press pool — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) August 21, 2021

Biden has canceled his trip to Wilmington. He was scheduled to leave in a few hours, per the White House. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 21, 2021

Maybe the storm had something to do with Biden’s canceled trip, or perhaps it’s something else:

I wonder if this means they’re concerned about an assault on the airport…. https://t.co/8ffUQSqy4k — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 21, 2021

Likely because Kabul airport is a shitshow. pic.twitter.com/GODe0q13vq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 21, 2021

Or maybe it’s just about the optics, even though it’s way too late for that:

The President of the United States has to be bullied by the American people to stay in the White House during a crisis. https://t.co/LcxGysh7Of — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 21, 2021

It’s almost like they adjust his schedule based on public reaction. 😂 https://t.co/iP8l7pLX1H — Keri (@kbatt7121116) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile…

“This is the worst day by far.”@ramsaysky says the situation at Kabul’s airport is “utterly horrendous”, and that ‘hardened soldiers’ told him its the “worst thing they have ever seen in their entire career” pic.twitter.com/dQwo47HMiQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2021

