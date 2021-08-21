https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/dem-media-nightmare-scenario-in-california-recall/

The Washington Post published an article titled “ Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall .” California Governor Gavin Newsom is “in real jeopardy of being recalled” and replaced by a Republican, according to the Post: Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. TRENDING: BREAKING: KILLER WALKS FREE! Capitol Police Officer Lt. Mike Byrd Exonerated for Shooting Ashli Babbitt Dead in Cold Blood First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down on a dicey strategy they charted from the outset: getting supporters to avoid selecting a potential Democratic replacement. Momentum is building for Larry Elder: VOTE! https://t.co/0vBBrjkj1R — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 21, 2021 The California GOP is working hard to recall Newsom: CA voters: if you don’t want to use the mail ballot + envelope in the US mail, go to https://t.co/mackgNtj72 and find many other ways to return your ballot at an official drop box, fill out a fresh one at a […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker