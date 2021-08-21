https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dem-media-nightmare-scenario-california-recall/

Democrats are getting nervous about the California recall.

The Washington Post published an article titled “Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom is “in real jeopardy of being recalled” and replaced by a Republican, according to the Post:

Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down on a dicey strategy they charted from the outset: getting supporters to avoid selecting a potential Democratic replacement.

Momentum is building for Larry Elder:

The California GOP is working hard to recall Newsom:

CA voters: if you don’t want to use the mail ballot + envelope in the US mail, go to https://t.co/mackgNtj72 and find many other ways to return your ballot at an official drop box, fill out a fresh one at a vote center, or find your polling place for 9/14. News you can use! pic.twitter.com/9KKu6TsdSL — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 21, 2021

Is Newsom panicking yet?

