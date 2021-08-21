http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O_M08zghjYY/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) stated President Joe Biden’s communications on Afghanistan “have been less than reassuring,” and she hopes the president “will move away from the microphone” because “it’s really important that we get consistent information.”

Wild said, “The president’s communications have been less than reassuring, quite honestly. I have been privy, as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to briefings by Gen. Milley and Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken, which, quite frankly, have shed more light on the subject. And I hope that the president, quite honestly, will move away from the microphone, and I know he’ll be criticized for not communicating. But right now, I think it’s really important that we get consistent information. But more than anything else, I think it’s important that we are on the ground and getting these people out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

