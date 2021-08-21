https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/don-everly-early-rock-n-roll-everly-brothers-dies-84?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Don Everly, who along with his late brother Phil were considered one of the pioneering bands of rock ‘n’ roll and country-rock music known as The Everly Brothers, has died at the age of 84.

He died on Saturday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to his attorney and family spokesperson Linda Edell Howard. Phil Everly died in January 2014 at age 74.

Their 19 top 40 hits included “Bye Bye Love,” “Let It Be Me,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Wake Up Little Susie,” according to Fox News, and performers from the Beatles to Simon & Garfunkel have cited them as key influences.

“The Everly Brothers are integral to the fabric of American music,” said Jerry Lee Lewis in a statement.

They were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

