Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s short record as presiden at a rally in Alabama on Saturday, calling him one the worst in modern history.

“Biden is the most pathetic president. And look, he makes Jimmy Carter look great,” Trump said.

The former president kicked off his rally criticizing Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it the “greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America.”

“Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell,” he said. And this is what you get when you have weakness in the White House.”

He also questioned Biden’s level of control over events happening around the world and his control of of his own presidency.

“The issue is Joe Biden’s staggering incompetence and gross negligence,” Trump said. “He doesn’t know where the hell he is. You think he’s running the government? He’s not running the government.”

The former president recalled his frequent warnings of what would happen under Biden’s presidency during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Not only have my predictions come 100 percent true. But it’s even worse than any of us could have imagined in our worst nightmare,” Trump said.

He pointed to growing inflation, high gas prices, a breakdown of border security, as evidence of Biden’s failure.

“Not only is Biden an embarrassment to the United States abroad, his radicalism and extremism is currently destroying our nation right here at home,” Trump said.

He recalled all of the things he did as president to strengthen the United States, including on trade, energy, and border security, and he criticized Biden for ending it.

“Joe Biden is a failed president. He will always be a failed president,” Trump said. “He’s ushered in one calamity after another.”

