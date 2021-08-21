http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JVWRd2KjgHk/dumkirk.php
Joe Biden has half a mind to be president. Once upon a time I thought it was outré to say it out loud and point it out. Given the historic humiliation of the United States that is in process, however, that is now time past.
Today’s New York Post puts one form of the thought on the cover to promote its coverage of the humiliation — news stories such as this one, the editorial “Biden lies through his teeth, fails to fess up to Afghanistan shambles for third time” (more here), and Michael Goodwin’s column.