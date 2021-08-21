https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-29

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. University Of Michigan Professor Says Math Classes Are Racist – Campus Reform

University of Michigan mathematics professor Deborah Ball argued on a podcast that math inflicts racism against black and Hispanic students. She claimed that math is “dominated by whiteness and racism.” “It’s difficult to figure out how to surface and unpack the ways that mathematics, for example, is a harbor for whiteness,” Ball said.

9. UNC Journalism Dean Resigns After Nikole Hannah-Jones Controversy – Campus Reform

University of North Carolina Dean of Journalism Susan King is stepping down after nine years in her position following her publicized emails regarding the hiring of New York Times author Nikole Hannah-Jones. In recently published emails, King told the Carolina Alumni Review that she “did not” initiate a five-year fixed contract for Hannah-Jones, though the Board of Trustees asserts otherwise.

8. James Madison University Trains Students That Christians, White Males Are ‘Oppressors’ – Fox News

James Madison University forced student employees to undergo training that claims people who identify as male, straight, cisgender, or Christian are “oppressors” that engage in the “systemic subjugation” of other minority groups. One of the training videos described oppression as “the systemic subjugation of one social group by a more powerful social group for the social, economic, and political benefit of the more powerful social group.”

7. University Of Southern California Will Partially Defund Police After Nearly Year-Long Review – The College Fix

The University of Southern California (USC) plans to partially defund its campus police department. The Community Advisory Board recommended the university “reallocate [funds] where warranted” to “re-envision its policing strategy.” The university’s Department of Public Safety chief also endorsed the partial defunding.

6. Quinnipiac University Announces WiFi Restrictions For Unvaccinated Students – WHDH

Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University announced that it will impose fines and WiFi restrictions on students who cannot, or will not, provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by the beginning of the fall semester. In an email from campus leadership, students were informed that unvaccinated people will lose access to the university’s WiFi system if they do not meet the mandatory vaccine requirements by September 14.

5. College Presidents Meet, Maskless, After Issuing Mask Mandates – Campus Reform

Four college presidents in Virginia — James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College, and Blue Ridge Community College — attended a maskless event indoors shortly after implementing indoor mask mandates for their students and faculty.

4. Texas Teacher Cries, Compares Lack Of Mask Mandate To School Shooting – The Daily Wire

A high school English teacher in north Austin, Texas, recorded herself tearfully comparing the lack of a mask mandate at her school to an impending school shooting. The teacher said that her “regular back-to-school anxieties” were heightened this year because of the lack of a mask mandate. “It’s like we are trying to protect our students from a mass shooting that we know is coming but cannot do anything about,” the teacher said.

3. Chicago Teachers Union Claims School Choice ‘Has A Racist History’ – The Daily Wire

The Chicago Teachers Union — which represents more than 25,000 Illinois educators — claimed that school choice and voucher programs are rooted in racism, despite evidence that points to the contrary. The union tweeted out, “‘School choice’ has a racist history. It hasn’t really improved with time.” The account linked to an op-ed from the Chicago Tribune that argued school choice has roots in racism.

2. College Board Practice Exam Question Prompts Students To Declare Voter ID Laws Racist – The Federalist

An Advanced Placement Government practice exam included two questions about voter ID laws being racially intolerant. On page 16 of the 34-paged exam, students were shown an infographic, titled “Voters Without A Government-Issued Photo ID.” The correct answer to the question posed by the graphic reads, “Voter-ID laws are likely to decrease turnout among African American voters because they are less likely to have government-issued IDs.”

1. WATCH: Utah Teacher Calls Donald Trump ‘Literal Moron’ In Chemistry Class Rant, Gets Placed On Leave – The Daily Wire

A chemistry teacher in Lehi, Utah, was placed on administrative leave after she lectured her class on her hatred for Donald Trump and the novel coronavirus. A student in Alpine School District’s Lehi High School recorded their teacher’s casual conversation-turned-rant in a viral video. The teacher can also be heard complaining about students who refuse to get vaccinated.

Got tips? Email me here: cclark@dailywire.com

RELATED: Education Insanity: Top 10 Stories Of The Week (Vol. 28)

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

