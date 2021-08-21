https://www.oann.com/eu-neighbours-jointly-rebuke-belarus-for-illegal-migrant-surge/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-neighbours-jointly-rebuke-belarus-for-illegal-migrant-surge
FILE PHOTO: Polish border patrol officers guard a group of migrants who attempted to cross the border between Belarus and Poland near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland August 18, 2021. Grzegorz Dabrowski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
August 21, 2021
version=”1.0″ encoding=”utf-8″ standalone=”yes”?><status code