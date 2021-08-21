https://www.theblaze.com/news/navy-seal-biden-impeached-afghanistan-kabul-withdrawal

Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who has been credited as the person who killed Osama Bin Laden in a 2011 raid, blasted how President Joe Biden is handling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and called for him to be impeached. O’Neill believes the withdrawal has been such a disaster that he demanded the resignation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

During a Fox News interview, O’Neill obliterated Biden for his foreign policy decisions in Afghanistan, especially in the country’s capital of Kabul.

“We were pretty good for the past four and a half years at impeaching a president for no reason,” O’Neill said, referring to the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. “If anything deserves an impeachment, it’s right now, because we don’t do this. We don’t ask the enemy for permission. We go in there. We crush them. We win every single time, and then we leave with our people.”

O’Neill was particularly peeved that Biden or the military generals haven’t ordered U.S. forces to enter the city of Kabul to extract Americans.

“Look, I don’t want to be in charge, but if I was, oh, I want to get the Americans? Cool. Give me nine guys,” O’Neill said on Friday’s cable TV appearance. “I’m going to walk through the streets and I’m going to kill everyone I see and I’m gonna grab the Americans. It is not difficult. But we have these people who are in charge that are a disgrace. I’m amazed that there hasn’t been at least 30 generals and admirals that haven’t resigned or been fired today.”

“Every veteran, Marine, Airman, and Navy SEAL, Coast Guardsmen, everyone I’ve talked to today, all they tell me is they feel gross,” O’Neill continued. “And that’s how you should feel, you should feel gross. We don’t ask the Taliban permission. You know what we do? We kick their ass. That’s it.”

“I’m very, very angry because over 400 combat missions in so many different fields of combat, I have never once lost a fight,” the ex-SEAL said. “My team has never lost a fight. I don’t know any Marine who’s lost a fight, and that includes the Taliban,” he continued. “When we meet them face to face, we crush them.”

“It’s infuriating that I have to talk to my combat veteran friends that fought for so many years, and they’re wondering why, why do we fight? For these people that just hid there until we elected people in suits that can’t do anything,” O’Neill stated. “And then they surrender? Are you kidding me? This president surrendered to the Taliban. Does it get any more embarrassing? Should I not be embarrassed as an American right now, wondering what I fought for?”

O’Neill noted that “we have people that can handle” the Afghanistan withdrawal, but bashed current politicians, “Democrats and Republicans,” who all they do is “talk, talk, talk” to get re-elected.

Earlier this week, O’Neill slammed Biden as a “disaster,” and asked if “anyone in the media gonna hold this administration responsible?”

Of the Afghanistan evacuation, O’Neill commented, “This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong.”

The former Navy SEAL asked, “Have any of our generals and admirals resigned out of disgrace yet?” He also called for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to resign. O’Neill tweeted, “There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft. Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?”

He mentioned on Twitter that “Brits, French and German troops are getting their people out.” He asked the European nations to “please grab some of our folks” in Kabul because “the United States doesn’t have the stones” to rescue them.

The U.S. has confined its evacuation plans to only Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. There have been mixed messages about why the U.S. military doesn’t venture into Kabul. Biden claims Americans have safe access to the airport, but the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan warned Americans not to travel to the Kabul airport because there were security concerns.

This week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. does not have “the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Britain, France, and Germany are conducting missions in Kabul to rescue their citizens and allies.

