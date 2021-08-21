http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jAUggr_2Sv0/

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R), who has launched a Senate bid in Nevada challenging Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), told Breitbart News Saturday that the situation in Afghanistan serves as a snapshot of what a “leftist-led United States looks like” and expressed hope it offers the American people a stark contrast showing “just what the leftist idea of American leadership on the globe looks like in action.”

Laxalt, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday, said the situation in Afghanistan shows that America, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, has “completely failed to live up to its commitments”:

“And I hope not only our voters but the world gets to see that the left and Biden are constantly attacking America, and this is a snapshot of what a leftist-led United States looks like,” he said. “We look weak. We look poorly run. We look chaotic. We’re still focusing on social engineering and wokeism and cancel culture and it looks so hollow and pathetic in the face of this Taliban takeover of Afghanistan”:

“I hope it gives people such a stark contrast of just what the leftist idea of American leadership on the globe looks like in action,” he continued.

As someone who did detainee operations in Iraq, Laxalt highlighted a key issue in Afghanistan that he said is “not getting nearly enough coverage, understandably because we still have Americans on the ground and no plan to actually get them out,” and that is the release of detainees at the Bagram prison.

The effort that goes into capturing these dangerous terrorists, he said, is “so tremendous” and comes at a “high price.”

“How in the world did they not have this as an absolute priority to deal with what we were going to do with these detainees?” he asked, emphasizing the danger of “thousands of really bad people released on the street” and noting that this issue — of where high targets ultimately go — remained a constant debate in Iraq.

Laxalt said such things take “months to negotiate,” but the Biden administration “clearly has no plan” for where to put these dangerous people.

“We demand and deserve answers to why in the world these terrorists were not secured. And there’s no question they’re going to reconstitute,” he said, ultimately making the world less safe.

Laxalt said as a senator he would ask the questions Americans need answers to, such as why the U.S. did not safely evacuate Americans, why there was no plan for securing dangerous weapons, and what the plans for securing dangerous terrorists at the prison are.

“These are the questions I’d be pressing for answers to. Hopefully, more will be in the coming weeks,” he said, adding he was inspired to run for Senate because of the left “radically transforming” America.

“People need fighters” who are willing to be canceled by the left,” he said.

“And if we change the tide of the leaders we’re sending into Washington, then I think we can show people the way,” he added.

