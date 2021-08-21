https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/first-murder-hornet-nest-of-2021-located-in-washington-state/

A sample specimen of dead giant hornet from Japan in July 2020. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images) An Asian giant hornet nest has been located in the state of Washington about a quarter of a mile away from the location where someone reported spotting one of the insects on Aug. 11, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture . “The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and USDA’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) found the first Asian giant hornet nest of 2021. The nest was in a rural area east of Blaine, Wash., about one-quarter mile from where a resident reported a sighting of a live Asian giant hornet on Aug. 11, the first of 2021,” according to WSDA’s news release dated Aug. 19.

The so-called “murder hornets,” can reach a length of 2 inches (5 cm), according to Reuters .

Three of the large insects were tagged with a tracking device between Aug. 11-17 and while one of the bugs led to the nest, one slipped out of the tracker and one was never found, according to WSDA.

“WSDA entomologists will now develop their plans to eradicate the nest, most likely next week,” the release […]