https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fully-vaccinated-rev-jesse-jackson-wife-hospitalized-covid-19/

Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline were both hospitalized for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife Jacqueline, 77, are both fully vaccinated against Covid.

The Associated Press reported:

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM RSBN VIDEO: President Donald Trump Holds Historic Rally in Cullman, Alabama 7 PM Central Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Jesse Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

