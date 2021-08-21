https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/greedy-china-eyeballing-taiwan-and-afghanistan/

9 total views China reminds me of the big bad wolf. They bully Taiwan and threaten to huff and puff and to blow that amazing island nation down, “Taiwan, Taiwan, let us come in.” “Not by the hair on our chinny, chin, chin,” Taiwan responds. China wants the people of Taiwan to live in fear that when China invades their country, America will be too exhausted from Afghanistan to intercede. Jinping wants to be King of the East and China wants to rule the world. I never really understood the whole rule the world thing. Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Napoleon Bonaparte, Adolf Hitler, and Josef Stalin all got the idea in their heads that they had what it takes to conquer the world. How hard could it be? Their empires are now rotting on the ash heap of history and their dreams died when they were poisoned, assassinated, or suicided. President Xi Jinping is next in line (now serving #6) but hey, I’m sure that he knows what he is doing.

China (like a vulture sitting in a tree) is also eyeballing Afghanistan, which is appropriately called the “graveyard of empires.” China thinks they are smarter than the United […]