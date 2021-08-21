https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hospital-perfusionist-gives-stirring-speech-against-vaccine-mandates/

“If I don’t show up for my job, as I just explained to you, people die. On Saturday night at 10 p.m. I got a page. I did not want to go to work. Somebody was having a very critical problem, they were dying. I worked until 6 a.m. the next day. If I had not of showed up, there would have been nobody to do my job. These guys can’t show up to their job, and I’m sorry, your jobs are not as important as mine.”

Joshua Watkins, hospital perfusionist, addressing the Board of Supervisors that all but one, failed to show up to hear their community’s needs and pleas for help concerning the vaccine mandates affecting our healthcare workers.