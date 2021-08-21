https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/huffpost-president-biden-frustrated-by-the-unduly-hawkish-coverage-by-pro-war-pundits-in-the-media/

We told you a couple of days ago about Catherine Rampell, op-ed columnist for the Washington Post, and her positing the “stomach-turning possibility” that President Biden didn’t act sooner in Afghanistan because he “was afraid of what Fox News might say.” As ridiculous as that is, we’ve seen media types like CNN’s Jake Tapper really take the Biden administration to task for the botched withdrawal.

In fact, HuffPost is reporting that Biden and his allies feel that some major media outlets have adopted a “pro-war stance” and are providing “unduly hawkish coverage” of the pullout.

What?

As President Joe Biden ended his news conference on Friday afternoon about the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, a reporter called out an especially bellicose question.

“Why do you continue to trust the Taliban, Mr. President?” the reporter said.

But the reporter’s criticism-masquerading-as-query was the culmination of a week’s worth of dramatic finger-pointing and fretting from a Washington press corps that usually prides itself on neutrality.

Although the White House’s failure to foresee the rapid fall of the Afghan government and prepare accordingly has exacerbated the chaos of the U.S. withdrawal, Biden and his allies are furious with what they see as reporters’ and pundits’ unduly hawkish coverage of the exit.

To critics of the Washington press corps’s coziness with the national security establishment, some reporters’ selective indignation about the withdrawal is nothing new.

“The Washington industrial complex is always going to be more in favor of having a muscular military approach,” said [Eric] Schultz, who is now a senior adviser to Obama. “That will always be the gravitational pull in Washington.”

So Biden and his supporters are sad that the mainstream media they’ve relied on have become so pro-war.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is doing enough cover for the Biden administration by herself alone, shaming the media for being so harsh.

