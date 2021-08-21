http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kBI_kt1Xr8U/2021-08-20-tropical-storm-hurricane-henri-northeast-forecast

Henri is strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

Henri will likely track over parts of the Northeast late weekend into early next week.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of the Northeast. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the Atlantic Saturday and will track toward the Northeast, likely making landfall on Long Island near hurricane strength late Sunday.

Residents of the Northeast U.S. should monitor Henri’s progress closely since it may bring wind, rain and storm surge impacts to parts of the region late this weekend into early next week.

You have found an old version of this forecast article. For the latest on Henri, please read our latest article here.

