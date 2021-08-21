https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/i-think-i-just-cringed-to-death-sen-chuck-schumer-and-stephen-colbert-dance-while-afghanistan-burns/

There’s really not that much to say — Stephen Colbert has already done his part to prop up the Democratic president, blaming Donald Trump for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan and comparing the Taliban to the January 6 rioters. But here he’s getting an assist from Sen. Chuck Schumer in the form of some “backstage antics” at CNN’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” meant to be “a celebration of New York City’s comeback” from the coronavirus pandemic.

I think I just cringed to death — Jack O’Neill (@Jack2LOneill) August 21, 2021

This sickens me. — Sandra R (@sandragiuf) August 21, 2021

My skin is crawling. — Hammond Egger💎 (@HammondEgger1) August 21, 2021

Siri, is it possible to die from cringe? — Skeptical Geologist: been to border, not Europe (@SkepticalGeol) August 21, 2021

This is painful — Jim Herman (@jimgh141) August 21, 2021

Super spreader — Louis vil Le Gun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) August 21, 2021

Where’s his mask? — Sgt. Mark Fu (Behind The Badge Podcast) (@MarkFusetti) August 21, 2021

Just as we thought. @StephenAtHome gives zero f**ks about masks. Unless it’s someone else that’s not wearing one. — PoliticalPopcornNews 🌐 (@PPN_News) August 21, 2021

Excellent optics Einstein! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Tom Owens (@thomaspublius) August 21, 2021

Are you having a seizure? — Mike of SE Texas (@InfoHarvester) August 21, 2021

That is some of the whitest f*ckin dancing I’ve seen yet. pic.twitter.com/Suc5kd3E28 — DJES (@theJperspective) August 21, 2021

It’s okay. Nothing serious going on. NBD. — M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) August 21, 2021

I was starting to dislike Chuck just a little less. pic.twitter.com/ZySwfNTBkA — Greg (@blackops3690) August 21, 2021

I’d call this tone deaf, but that implies they don’t know. They do, they just really don’t care. — Nathan Biller (@Bored_In_USA) August 21, 2021

Wow the elites are just like me — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) August 21, 2021

Really torn up about the Americans left in Afghanistan. — DP (@liveoakrange) August 21, 2021

Colbert will go right back to bashing DeSantis Monday after spending the weekend dancing with a Senator who is clearly torn up about the debacle in Afghanistan. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 21, 2021

Jesus, they could a least try doing The Carlton, but that requires coordination. So much cringe. 😆 pic.twitter.com/uKyNlvJ2Er — Matt Stamm (@Stammzilla) August 21, 2021

Grotesque, under the circumstances. — Mehitabellle (@Mehitabellle) August 21, 2021

May I borrow some cringe? I ran out. — 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) August 21, 2021

Even super-lib Don Winslow is appalled that this concert is going on:

ONLY ONE VACCINE SHOT IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND CNN’S NYC CONCERT. THIS WAS FURTHER CONFIRMED BY ANDERSON COOPER LIVE just a few minutes ago. At a time when there are TENS OF THOUSANDS of BREAKTHROUGH CASES with people who are fully vaccinated THIS CONCERT IS LITERALLY INSANE. pic.twitter.com/PN0E6ZdQTN — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 21, 2021

Tough luck:

