There’s really not that much to say — Stephen Colbert has already done his part to prop up the Democratic president, blaming Donald Trump for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan and comparing the Taliban to the January 6 rioters. But here he’s getting an assist from Sen. Chuck Schumer in the form of some “backstage antics” at CNN’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” meant to be “a celebration of New York City’s comeback” from the coronavirus pandemic.
Backstage antics pic.twitter.com/3v2Ge3E9zM
— Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) August 21, 2021
— Chase Patterson (@chasewpatterson) August 21, 2021
I think I just cringed to death
— Jack O’Neill (@Jack2LOneill) August 21, 2021
— Marjie Gowdy (@ScribeMarjie) August 21, 2021
— N (@bbq_is_good) August 21, 2021
This sickens me.
— Sandra R (@sandragiuf) August 21, 2021
My skin is crawling.
— Hammond Egger💎 (@HammondEgger1) August 21, 2021
Siri, is it possible to die from cringe?
— Skeptical Geologist: been to border, not Europe (@SkepticalGeol) August 21, 2021
This is painful
— Jim Herman (@jimgh141) August 21, 2021
— William Richardson (@Pedalman56) August 21, 2021
Super spreader
— Louis vil Le Gun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) August 21, 2021
Where’s his mask?
— Sgt. Mark Fu (Behind The Badge Podcast) (@MarkFusetti) August 21, 2021
Just as we thought. @StephenAtHome gives zero f**ks about masks. Unless it’s someone else that’s not wearing one.
— PoliticalPopcornNews 🌐 (@PPN_News) August 21, 2021
Excellent optics Einstein! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
— Tom Owens (@thomaspublius) August 21, 2021
Are you having a seizure?
— Mike of SE Texas (@InfoHarvester) August 21, 2021
— DK 🇺🇸 (@ddkone1) August 21, 2021
What is this nonsense?!
— Black Vaxxed&Still [email protected] Advocate (@Learnadvocate) August 21, 2021
— mostlypeacefulfalcon (@HarveyBarker5) August 21, 2021
That is some of the whitest f*ckin dancing I’ve seen yet. pic.twitter.com/Suc5kd3E28
— DJES (@theJperspective) August 21, 2021
It’s okay. Nothing serious going on.
NBD.
— M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) August 21, 2021
I was starting to dislike Chuck just a little less. pic.twitter.com/ZySwfNTBkA
— Greg (@blackops3690) August 21, 2021
I’d call this tone deaf, but that implies they don’t know. They do, they just really don’t care.
— Nathan Biller (@Bored_In_USA) August 21, 2021
Wow the elites are just like me
— Punished Billy (@gigabilly) August 21, 2021
Really torn up about the Americans left in Afghanistan.
— DP (@liveoakrange) August 21, 2021
Colbert will go right back to bashing DeSantis Monday after spending the weekend dancing with a Senator who is clearly torn up about the debacle in Afghanistan.
— Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 21, 2021
Jesus, they could a least try doing The Carlton, but that requires coordination. So much cringe. 😆 pic.twitter.com/uKyNlvJ2Er
— Matt Stamm (@Stammzilla) August 21, 2021
Grotesque, under the circumstances.
— Mehitabellle (@Mehitabellle) August 21, 2021
May I borrow some cringe? I ran out.
— 🇺🇸DG🇺🇸 (@7pints) August 21, 2021
Even super-lib Don Winslow is appalled that this concert is going on:
ONLY ONE VACCINE SHOT IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND CNN’S NYC CONCERT.
THIS WAS FURTHER CONFIRMED BY ANDERSON COOPER LIVE just a few minutes ago.
At a time when there are TENS OF THOUSANDS of BREAKTHROUGH CASES with people who are fully vaccinated THIS CONCERT IS LITERALLY INSANE. pic.twitter.com/PN0E6ZdQTN
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 21, 2021
Tough luck:
#HomecomingConcert is over, here’s the “seek shelter”message pic.twitter.com/bxlYoY2QI4
— Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) August 21, 2021
