https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/i-think-i-just-cringed-to-death-sen-chuck-schumer-and-stephen-colbert-dance-while-afghanistan-burns/

There’s really not that much to say — Stephen Colbert has already done his part to prop up the Democratic president, blaming Donald Trump for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan and comparing the Taliban to the January 6 rioters. But here he’s getting an assist from Sen. Chuck Schumer in the form of some “backstage antics” at CNN’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” meant to be “a celebration of New York City’s comeback” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Even super-lib Don Winslow is appalled that this concert is going on:

Tough luck:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...