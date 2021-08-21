In Iowa, Marjorie Taylor Greene tests her national appeal…

Gary Propstein, a 63-year-old from Des Moines, said he was drawn to the event because of the pro-Trump views of both Gaetz and Greene. He also said he believed the falsehoods about widespread election fraud that the two lawmakers amplified during their remarks.

“America needs to be put first again like Trump did, and Trump needs to be back in office,” Propstein said. “I believe he won the election, and I believe he’ll win again. She believes in America, too.”

During the town hall, Greene blasted the 19 GOP U.S. senators who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure measure and peppered President Joe Biden with criticism for his approach in Afghanistan and his calls for mask requirements and expanded vaccination initiatives. The latter received a particularly enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Lisa Smith of Ottumwa, Iowa, said she has long admired the two Republican lawmakers and was ecstatic when she saw a Facebook post advertising that the pair’s Iowa swing. She said she has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and said mask requirements and vaccine mandates have made her even more supportive of Gaetz and Greene.