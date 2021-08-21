https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/israeli-missiles-strike-gaza-raw/

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after border clashes with IDF troops

Multiple blasts have rocked the Gaza Strip after the IDF launched a series of airstrikes in retaliation to violent border clashes, in which an Israeli soldier was critically wounded earlier in the day.

The first strikes hit the enclave shortly before midnight, according to witnesses and Palestinian media reports. Multiple videos circulating online showed blasts rocking the strip on Saturday night.

“In response to the violent riots Hamas instigated on the Israel-Gaza border today, our forces just struck 4 Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites,” the IDF confirmed in a tweet. The Israeli military earlier announced it was sending “reinforcements” to the Gaza Division.

This footage shows the incident which sparked tonight’s bombing







Another angle of the incident on the Gaza border shows a Palestinian apparently shooting with a handgun through the hole in the border wall, before the others try to snatch the IDF soldier’s rifle. pic.twitter.com/ko69mHH4QW — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 21, 2021





