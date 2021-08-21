https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/21/jim-crow-on-steroids-georgia-the-state-mlb-boycotted-over-its-new-voter-law-hits-95-of-eligible-citizens-registered/
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 95% of all citizens in the state over age 18 are no registered to vote:
#BREAKING: Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 years old signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week #gapol https://t.co/UUJnkvTqOy
— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 19, 2021
So, all the voter suppression libs talked about resulted in almost every eligible voter getting registered?
So much suppression. https://t.co/nV0gONYaAx
— Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) August 20, 2021
And remember when President Biden called what’s going on in the state “Jim Crow on steroids“?
This is “Jim Crow on steroids,” according to our president. https://t.co/t2iJ2eH4nd
— Doug Heye (@DougHeye) August 19, 2021
The state that the president describes as Jim Crow 2.0 https://t.co/ny3dZmPsmd
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 19, 2021
And great job MLB pulling the All-Star Game out of the state for this fake controversy:
Good thing @MLB pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta. This is just like Jim Crow! https://t.co/UDigjt8RsK
— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 19, 2021
Good job @MLB. https://t.co/a0mtPYviPF
— John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) August 20, 2021
Of course, Dems are still claiming voter suppression will happen:
Reminder – voter suppression has 3 tests:
1. Can you register & stay on the rolls?
2. Can you cast a ballot?
3. Does your ballot get counted?
States (like GA) mix & match obstacles. We need #ForThePeopleAct + #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct. Stay alert. Stay the course. #OurTimeIsNow https://t.co/PtaEotwe1j
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 20, 2021
It never ends:
This is why they want to change the rules to ensure control of the outcome of elections no matter how much we mobilize, turn out & vote. The organizers have done their work. The civil rts attys have sued Ga.
Now we must have the #ForThePeopleAct & the #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct https://t.co/FO2U04sbtH
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 20, 2021
