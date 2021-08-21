https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/21/jim-crow-on-steroids-georgia-the-state-mlb-boycotted-over-its-new-voter-law-hits-95-of-eligible-citizens-registered/

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 95% of all citizens in the state over age 18 are no registered to vote:

#BREAKING: Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 years old signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week #gapol https://t.co/UUJnkvTqOy — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 19, 2021

So, all the voter suppression libs talked about resulted in almost every eligible voter getting registered?

And remember when President Biden called what’s going on in the state “Jim Crow on steroids“?

This is “Jim Crow on steroids,” according to our president. https://t.co/t2iJ2eH4nd — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) August 19, 2021

The state that the president describes as Jim Crow 2.0 https://t.co/ny3dZmPsmd — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 19, 2021

And great job MLB pulling the All-Star Game out of the state for this fake controversy:

Good thing @MLB pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta. This is just like Jim Crow! https://t.co/UDigjt8RsK — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 19, 2021

Of course, Dems are still claiming voter suppression will happen:

Reminder – voter suppression has 3 tests:

1. Can you register & stay on the rolls?

2. Can you cast a ballot?

3. Does your ballot get counted? States (like GA) mix & match obstacles. We need #ForThePeopleAct + #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct. Stay alert. Stay the course. #OurTimeIsNow https://t.co/PtaEotwe1j — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 20, 2021

It never ends:

This is why they want to change the rules to ensure control of the outcome of elections no matter how much we mobilize, turn out & vote. The organizers have done their work. The civil rts attys have sued Ga.

Now we must have the #ForThePeopleAct & the #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct https://t.co/FO2U04sbtH — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 20, 2021

***

