President Joe Biden will resume his August vacation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, after postponing his planned departure from the White House on Friday afternoon.

The president delivered a speech on Friday updating Americans about the unfolding chaos in Afghanistan and canceled his plans to leave the White House for Delaware shortly after his speech.

But the president’s vacation appears to be intact, as his schedule shows Biden planning again to leave the White House at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Biden will receive an update from his national security team before he leaves. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the meeting virtually, as she left Friday night for a foreign trip to Singapore and Vietnam.

Biden continues pursuing an August vacation, taking nine Marine One helicopter flights in just 18 days, as he travels between his home in Wilmington, the Camp David presidential retreat, and the White House.

He was initially expected to leave Thursday to return home for a long weekend, but he rpeatedly delayed his departure, likely to avoid the bad optics of vacationing while Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan.

