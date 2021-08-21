https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/jv-team-has-reentered-the-chat-ap-now-reports-potential-isis-threats-against-americans-in-afghanistan/

We’ll kick things off here with the latest from Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who was asked about reports that Taliban fighters have been harassing and beating Americans attempting to reach Kabul airport even though President Biden said a “deal” had been reached to allow safe passage. Kirby replied that maybe some of the Taliban didn’t hear about the deal or don’t care:

Now, according to the Associated Press, the Taliban aren’t the only concern in Afghanistan:

Update:

Bang-up job all around by the Biden administration!

This really is “Obama’s third term.”

Biden’s response has been “Trumanesque,” according to former Clinton adviser and current CNN contributor Paul Begala. We’d laugh if it wasn’t so delusionally tragic.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...