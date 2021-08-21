https://thepoliticalinsider.com/kayleigh-mcenany-calls-out-jen-psaki-for-not-holding-daily-briefings-amidst-afghanistan-disaster/

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke out this week to blast the current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for not holding daily briefings like she promised.

McEnany Sounds Off

“Jen Psaki promised us a daily White House press briefing,” McEnany said while appearing on Fox News. “There isn’t one today. There wasn’t one Monday. When the going gets tough, the daily press briefing that she promised goes out the window.”

Americans were instead left with a Pentagon press briefing, yet McEnany said that Press Secretary John Kirby couldn’t answer some of the most pressing questions. When asked how many Americans are trapped in Afghanistan at the moment, Kirby simply admitted, “I don’t know.”

“And I don’t know how many Americans are in Afghanistan,” he said. “That’s a question put to the State Department, not the Department of Defense. We don’t have that kind of granularity.”

Kirby went on to say that his “best guess” would be that there are between 5,000 and 10,000 Americans near Kabul. McEnany, however, was not having any of it, saying that this was a “dereliction of duty” from Kirby.

McEnany Doubles Down

“When you are a press secretary at any entity, you anticipate whatever the questions will be,” McEnany said. “One of the most obvious questions is how many Americans are on the ground.”

“He didn’t take up the time to pick up the phone and call Secretary of State Antony Blinken and get that number for us when you are the one place we are getting information from today, when there are nearly 15,000 American hostages on the ground?” she continued.

“And the Pentagon spokesperson could not pick up the phone and Jen Psaki won’t go to the podium to give us these very basic answers we deserve,” she continued.

This comes after Biden was widely panned for an interview he gave to George Stephanopoulis in which he knocked on wood and said “no one’s being killed right now.”

“But, look – but no one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now,” Biden said.

This piece was written by James Samson on August 20, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

