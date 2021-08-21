https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/larry-elder-fires-back-after-l-a-times-runs-column-calling-him-the-black-face-of-white-supremacy/

The recall election for Gavin Newsom is about three weeks away, and Larry Elder is one of the candidates who could be elected to replace the current California governor if voters decide he should be removed.

It’s apparent that the Left considers the conservative talk show host to be a very real threat:

Elder responded this way:

FiveThirtyEight puts Elder as the most likely candidate to be elected to replace Newsom if voters decide to remove him, so “scared and desperate” sums it up perfectly.

