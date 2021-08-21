https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/latest-videos-near-kabul-airport-dont-match-up-with-bidens-claim-that-things-are-under-control/

Yesterday President Biden said that nobody else could be “projecting this much power” with “this degree of precision” in Afghanistan. Biden also said that there’s been “no indication” that American citizens are having trouble getting to the airport and that the evacuation effort is going well.

Video and reports from the actual scene tell a very different story, however:

Scary scenes indeed, and in no way “under control” outside the airport.

The White House decided it would look best — possibly considering his declining approval rating — to have President Biden remain at the White House instead of leaving for vacation.

Not to mention abandoning Bagram Air Base before the evacuation of citizens and others had begun.

