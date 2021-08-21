https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/latest-videos-near-kabul-airport-dont-match-up-with-bidens-claim-that-things-are-under-control/

Yesterday President Biden said that nobody else could be “projecting this much power” with “this degree of precision” in Afghanistan. Biden also said that there’s been “no indication” that American citizens are having trouble getting to the airport and that the evacuation effort is going well.

Video and reports from the actual scene tell a very different story, however:

Biden does not have this situation under control. pic.twitter.com/vo8x3QCOOb — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 21, 2021

#BREAKING: Multiple casualties have been reported outside the #Kabul airport. Yesterday, Commander-in-Chief Biden said the evacuation was going smoothly. Today, the US has advised Americans not to go to the Kabul airport. INCOMPETENT & CLUELESS. pic.twitter.com/BWYddeMs5b — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 21, 2021

Sky’s @ramsaysky reports from Kabul airport where people are being crushed to death amid the desperate scramble to flee Taliban rule. Soldiers have been rescuing people from the crowds and treating those who are injured. More on #Afghanistan here: https://t.co/3a12IIfg41 pic.twitter.com/o0Xm5Lv6w2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2021

Scary scenes indeed, and in no way “under control” outside the airport.

The White House decided it would look best — possibly considering his declining approval rating — to have President Biden remain at the White House instead of leaving for vacation.

That has to be the understatement of the decade! — BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) August 21, 2021

This is why you don’t evacuate:

During the hottest month.

During Taliban Fighting season.

At an airport with one road in and out.

And leave all your armory for the enemy. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) August 21, 2021

Not to mention abandoning Bagram Air Base before the evacuation of citizens and others had begun.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

