Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt talked with Glenn Beck on the border crisis and that we are in a fight to save America – and freedom itself. Yes, that will be taken as a grandiose cliché, but in a very practical manner, our constitutional Republic is on the line. Consider where we are at this point and what we have lost and what the liberticidal Left has been doing to destroy the country.

As he details in the video, America is the noblest experiment in the history of mankind. The founding fathers reversed centuries of philosophy in stating that our rights don’t come from a King or a despot but from God. And that governments are instituted to protect those rights deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

That government is a project to protect those rights that you already have. The government can’t take them away because it never gave them to you. This was the beginning of a very unique idea in the world, one that the anti-liberty Left would like to destroy because they want to control those rights.

Anyone, who has studied history, knows that these ideas were brand new conceptions back in 1776. There has always been a tension between liberty and tyranny. Between those who want to be left alone and those who know better, between the pro-freedom Right and the anti-liberty Left. The problem for the latter is that they cannot be honest about their intentions, so deception is their lot. Lies are their watchword, as in the absurd inversion of reality of the salon propaganda piece: Republicans claim to fear left-wing authoritarianism — but there’s no such thing

If we lose liberty here, there is no going back. Many have compared the fall of Rome to where we are today, but that is going to be a picnic if the liberticidal Left has its way with the nation. There will always be one nation that leads everyone else, the choice is between one based on liberty as in the states or one based in tyranny as in China. Historians will look back at the dark ages with a hint of nostalgia if the latter comes to pass.

The Bottom Line – Let’s not have Liberty become ‘Crimethink’.

George Orwell’s essay on ‘Newspeak’ at the end of the novel 1984 had a very interesting passage on the fact that certain items of ‘pre-revolutionary literature could not be subjected to ideological translation because those concepts had been eliminated from the language:

Pre-revolutionary literature could only be subjected to ideological translation–that is, alteration in sense as well as language. Take for example the well-known passage from the Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.

It would have been quite impossible to render this into Newspeak while keeping to the sense of the original. The nearest one could come to doing so would be to swallow the whole passage up in the single word CRIMETHINK. A full translation could only be an ideological translation, whereby Jefferson’s words would be changed into a panegyric on absolute government.

One has to find it interesting that Orwell chose that particular passage to highlight given his ideological change in that his later books were a trenchant criticism of collectivist philosophy. That short passage is a Conservative mission statement, setting forth a major change in the relationship between the people and the government.

There is a key definitional statement that differentiates the pro-freedom Right from the anti-liberty Left:

The Right favours liberty over control, the Left favours control over Liberty.

That sets out the stark contrast between the two sides of the political divide. We can be honest and forthright about the issues because we stand on the side of individualism and basic civil rights. The liberticidal Left cannot because it is on the side of collectivism against civil rights. That is the battle that we are engaged in right now and the battle we cannot lose.

