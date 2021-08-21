https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568883-man-found-dead-in-ny-mets-stadium

A 46-year-old man was found dead at the New York Mets home field on Friday after falling from the second-floor staircase, the New York Police Department confirmed to The Hill.

The man was found at Citi Field, in Queens, N.Y. He was discovered after having “suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position,” according to a statement by NYPD spokesperson detective Sophia Mason, CNN reported.

It is currently unclear if the situation was accidental.

The man, whose name has not been revealed, was taken in critical condition to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens where he was later pronounced dead.

The rock band Dead & Company held a concert at Citi Field Friday night, however, it is not clear whether the man fell during the concert.

“We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night,” Harold Kaufman, a New York Mets spokesperson, told CNN. “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones.”

The Hill has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

