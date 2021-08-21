https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/media-turns-biden-tucker-isnt-buying-something-else-going/

The media is finally calling out Biden’s failures.

CBS’s Debra Alfarone said that there is a “disconnect” between the pictures from Kabul and the messaging of the Biden administration.

Even CNN has called out Biden.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said that it was “shocking that President Biden could’ve been so wrong” on Afghanistan.

Tucker Carlson isn’t buying it.

Last night on his show, Tucker Carlson issued a warning.

He pointed out that they have covered up for Biden since he began his run for President.

Tucker said, “something else is going on here.”

Mediaite reported:

Tucker Carlson found it strange on Friday that CNN has been criticizing President Joe Biden on Afghanistan.

Carlson said Biden’s allies are attacking him “openly and very aggressively,” highlighting CNN in particular and very critical reporting from Clarissa Ward in Kabul.

He told viewers that clip is significant because “CNN is a political organization, its anchors and reporters don’t decide for themselves what to say on camera, they are told what to say, they are told in highly specific terms every weekday morning on a wall with their commander, Jeff Zucker.”

WATCH:

