New York state and New York City have declared states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Henri, likely the first hurricane in 30 years in New England.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday that the city has been placed in a state of emergency.

He urged the residents to minimize activity on Sunday.

“Stay off the roads, stay indoors. There’s going to be heavy winds, a lot of rain. We could definitely be seeing some trees falling down,” he said during a briefing.

Earlier in the day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a state of emergency for parts of the Empire State. The outgoing governor called up 500 National Guard troops and directed state assets and personnel to prepare for serious storm impacts in over 25 counties.

He told people to stock up and move to higher ground Saturday, despite the lack of buildup because of the storm’s shifting track.

Service on some branches of the Long Island Rail Road, a major commuter rail system, will be suspended at midnight in eastern Long Island.

Cuomo also warned that heavy rains were expected to create problems far up into the Hudson River Valley.

The governor, who will leave office in two days following a sexual harassment scandal, urged people not to make bad choices and put themselves in places where they needed to be rescued.

Restaurant employees board up the front of their restaurant in Southampton, N.Y., on Aug. 21, 2021. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Tropical Storm Henri was strengthened into a hurricane Saturday morning and will perhaps become New England’s first hurricane in 30 years after Hurricane Bob in September 1985.

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin late Saturday night or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5:00 p.m. advisory on Saturday.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin afterward in the above areas except for Massachusetts.

Connecticut and Rhode Island have already declared states of emergency on Friday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon to at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee similarly urged state residents to stay at home Sunday and into Monday morning.

“We consider this a serious matter,” McKee said at a news conference.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

Allen Zhong senior writer Allen Zhong is a long-time writer and reporter for The Epoch Times. He joined the Epoch Media Group in 2012. His main focus is on U.S. politics.

