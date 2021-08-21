https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/new-york-post-abc-news-has-been-accused-of-cutting-unflattering-portions-of-president-bidens-interview/

President Biden sat down with “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos Wednesday for a one-on-one interview (following his disastrous speech Monday which he left not taking questions), and portions of the interview were posted to Twitter Wednesday night. As Twitchy reported, Hugh Hewitt called on ABC News to release the entire interview, unedited, and Stephanopoulos replied that a full transcript would be posted Thursday. It was posted, and people said it was “even worse than you imagined,” with Biden mixing up his sons’ military service, both the branches of the military in which they served and where they served.

The New York Post is reporting what we’ve been hearing from a lot of people: ABC News is accused of cutting out the more unflattering portions of Biden’s interview.

The Post reports:

ABC is being called out for editing out portions of President Biden’s interview on the deadly chaos in Afghanistan where he made gaffes about his son Beau — the network included the lines in the transcript, but did not put them on air.

A day after Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos aired on Wednesday, ABC published the full transcript online.

Sections of the interview revealed in the full transcript, including a part where Biden mistakenly said his late son Beau served in Iraq with the Navy instead of the Army, and in Afghanistan, where he wasn’t deployed, were omitted from airing.

We consider the parts of the interview ABC News did air as unflattering.

If we were trying to cover for Biden, we’d have cut out the “that was four, that was five days ago” line first.

You know the thing.

We’re guessing the transcript online is complete, because it does include stuff that didn’t air.

