President Biden sat down with “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos Wednesday for a one-on-one interview (following his disastrous speech Monday which he left not taking questions), and portions of the interview were posted to Twitter Wednesday night. As Twitchy reported, Hugh Hewitt called on ABC News to release the entire interview, unedited, and Stephanopoulos replied that a full transcript would be posted Thursday. It was posted, and people said it was “even worse than you imagined,” with Biden mixing up his sons’ military service, both the branches of the military in which they served and where they served.

The New York Post is reporting what we’ve been hearing from a lot of people: ABC News is accused of cutting out the more unflattering portions of Biden’s interview.

ABC accused of cutting unflattering portions of Biden’s interview https://t.co/lq78NJjr4q pic.twitter.com/EtXoK0Fyke — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2021

The Post reports:

ABC is being called out for editing out portions of President Biden’s interview on the deadly chaos in Afghanistan where he made gaffes about his son Beau — the network included the lines in the transcript, but did not put them on air. A day after Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos aired on Wednesday, ABC published the full transcript online. Sections of the interview revealed in the full transcript, including a part where Biden mistakenly said his late son Beau served in Iraq with the Navy instead of the Army, and in Afghanistan, where he wasn’t deployed, were omitted from airing.

We consider the parts of the interview ABC News did air as unflattering.

This is my shocked face — Boomerang_actual (@BoomerangActual) August 21, 2021

must have cut 90% — Hugh (@DCHugh58) August 21, 2021

That was 4 or 5 days ago ! Come on man ! — PaulPitwv (@Paulpitwv) August 21, 2021

Whoa. I thought I WAS watching the outtakes. — Snatch Sanders (@SandersSnatch) August 21, 2021

Wait! What we saw was actually the flattering part?!?! — PoliticalPopcornNews 🌐 (@PPN_News) August 21, 2021

You mean the part they left in was considered at all flattering? — Dave S. (@dps5400) August 21, 2021

i would love to see it unedited! — KING BRYON SHARPE (@STX488) August 21, 2021

What they did air was already unflattering, so I can’t even imagine how idiotic the stuff they cut out was. — Marcie Jacobs (@Marcie_Jacobs) August 21, 2021

You mean there were flattering portions? Saying people falling from the sky 4-5 days ago was the BEST part of his interview? Come on man, there had to be a Corn Pop reference and hairy leg reference they could have used — Reece (@WrightRealtor1) August 21, 2021

If we were trying to cover for Biden, we’d have cut out the “that was four, that was five days ago” line first.

He fell asleep that’s why — Young Joe Biden (@HellaBayArea) August 21, 2021

Give me the Snyder Cut — Deep Thoughts from Coney Island (@DeepConey) August 21, 2021

The part they aired was terrible… you mean it was worse? — William Clinton, BAMF® (@wclinton91) August 21, 2021

What they showed were the flattering portions! Yikes. — Hector (@therealhverrios) August 21, 2021

Editing is powerful. A good editor can create how a piece is presented. Only interviews that are live are to be trusted. — TheEmpressOfSage (@EmpressSage) August 21, 2021

Please clarify which were the “flattering” parts.

Seems more like some parts simply didn’t suck as much as others. — Insensitivity Trainer (@Deplorable_462) August 21, 2021

“Full transcript of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Joe Biden – ABC News” https://t.co/ZytitDtbuh — Kerry Daly (@Kezzainvesta) August 21, 2021

Right here: BIDEN: Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major– I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure h– he had regrets comin’ out of Afganista– I mean, out of Iraq. — Kihei Beach (@KiheiBeach) August 21, 2021

You know the thing.

This is no surprise. The media has been running interference for Biden since before the election. — Gary Saunders (@bbbusta) August 21, 2021

He’s incoherent at times. Those portions must be off the charts bad. — Excelus (@Winstar1970) August 21, 2021

@ABC is cleaning-up for Biden, that is not news. ABC is complicit in everything that is happening in Afghanistan. I no longer respect @DavidMuir either. pic.twitter.com/mB6C53h7AH — shawn (@Jojo68647789) August 21, 2021

This isn’t even an accusation, it’s plainly true. Painful. — 𝖅𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖑𝕽𝖚𝖎𝖐𝖊𝖗 (@ZRuiker) August 21, 2021

We’re guessing the transcript online is complete, because it does include stuff that didn’t air.

