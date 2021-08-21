https://www.theepochtimes.com/orlando-officials-urge-residents-to-conserve-water-as-covid-19-hospitalizations-surge_3958941.html

Officials in Orlando are pushing residents to limit water use because of a rise in hospitalizations with COVID-19.

The issue stems from liquid oxygen, which is used to treat many of the critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The same type of oxygen is used by the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) to sanitize water so residents can drink it.

The commission is now urging residents to limit watering their lawns, washing their cars, and time in the shower.

The goal is to cut water usage in the city, Florida’s fourth-largest, by between 25 and 50 percent of what is normally used on a daily basis.

OUC typically pumps about 90 million gallons per day. The goal is not to exceed 50 million gallons per day, as long as liquid oxygen remains in short supply.

The supply is short because the commission’s supplier cut back its deliveries from 10 trucks a week to five to seven trucks in order to send more of the oxygen to hospitals, Linda Ferrone, OUC’s customer and marketing officer, told reporters on Friday.

“There could be impacts to our water quality if we don’t immediately reduce the amount of water that we need to treat,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, a Democrat, added at the press conference.

“We want to start conservation by asking our residents to temporarily limit watering their lawns and washing their cars,” he added.

A tank containing liquid oxygen is seen in Milan, Italy, on March 20, 2020. (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Businesses should also limit water usage and the city government has already reduced watering baseball fields and turned off water foundations at four parks.

Florida’s health department does not include hospitalization data in its weekly report. Approximately a third of the hospital beds in Orange County, which includes Orlando, are being used by COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 18, according to hospital data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percent of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has increased sharply since early July, when hospitals were caring for virtually no such patients.

New hospital admissions were down slightly in the week leading up to Aug. 18, but are still much higher than last month.

Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and epidemiologist at AdventHealth, a large Orlando area healthcare system, told a briefing Thursday that the system had approximately 1,620 COVID-19 patients, more than twice as many as were being cared for during the peak over the winter.

“This is unfortunately a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” Hsu said.

“This has resulted in a lot of tremendous stress shortages. We’ve got ICUs that are completely filled,” he added.

Hsu and Dyer both encouraged people to get COVID-19 vaccines, which have shown waning efficacy against preventing infection but has, according to some studies, remained strong against preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

“If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, now’s the time,” Dyer said.

