https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/21/osama-bin-laden-banned-al-qaeda-from-killing-biden-he-thought-he-would-lead-us-into-crisis-n430636
About The Author
Related Posts
The SecDef Lloyd Austin and CJCS Mark Milley Afghanistan Press Conference Had the Qualities of a James Bond Martini
August 18, 2021
The Delusion Around Canada's Vaunted Socialist Healthcare System is Collapsing in the Face of COVID-19
July 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy