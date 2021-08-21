https://noqreport.com/2021/08/21/our-secret-weapon-is-prayer-nonprofit-working-to-bring-afghan-christian-family-to-safety/

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. | WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images As the Taliban continues to gain control of Afghanistan a former Marine, who’s now the leader of a nonprofit agency helping victims of trauma, says he’s working to bring an Afghan family of eight who converted to Christianity to safety in the U.S.

Victor Marx, who was stationed at Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms in southern California during the 1980s, is the CEO of All Things Possible, a Christian nonprofit organization that works to “identify, interrupt & restore those affected by trauma.”

Marx’s ministry specifically addresses “the plights of those affected by [the Islamic State], troubled juvenile offenders, and … military personnel from all branches including the special operations community.” Having found All Things Possible after the rise of ISIS in 2014, Marx told CP that he’s been to Iraq and Syria more than a dozen times.

With the Taliban on the march in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, many Christians and other religious minorities living in the country find themselves in danger. […]