Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia said it will stop supplying Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with inventory after one of the resort’s owners held a fundraiser for the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

The resort, which operates several retail stores, will stop receiving Patagonia products following a fundraiser that an owner, Jay Kemmerer, co-hosted on Aug. 5 that featured former White House chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsProgressive group urges DOJ to investigate ex-Trump Justice official Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Jan. 6 Committee will reconvene after Labor Day — Republicans should be scared MORE, Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanJim Jordan asks DHS for docs as agency considers new social media monitoring Pelosi suggests Jan. 6 panel could investigate Jordan and Banks Sunday shows preview: Taliban close in on Afghanistan; Kathy Hochul to become first female governor in NY MORE (R-Ohio) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.), according to WyoFile, which first reported the story.

Patagonia’s ​​head of communications and policy, Corley Kenna, told The Hill in a statement that the decision was made to align with the company’s values.

“Those that know us in Jackson Hole are aware that we make business decisions and build relationships in alignment with our values and advocacy efforts. Just over a year ago, we stopped advertising on Facebook and Instagram over a year ago as part of our commitment to stop the spread of hate speech and misinformation on climate,” Kenna said.

“We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest,” Kenna added. “We will continue to use our business to advocate for policies to protect our planet, support thriving communities and a strong democracy.”

The $2,000 event had reportedly attracted some protesters, including those who carried signs that said “JHMR passes fund treason?” and “Hey JHMR, your Greene washing is showing,” The Associated Press reported.

The trio are considered staunch supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Defense: Afghan flights restart as Biden vows to complete evacuation Trump says he ‘single-handedly’ picked Alabama for Space Command, contradicting Pentagon Overnight Health Care: Battle over masks in Florida escalates as two school districts given 48 hours to comply MORE and have echoed baseless claims regarding widespread voter fraud. Their environmental records have also been criticized by conservation groups, WyoFile noted.

Patagonia signaled the resort could start selling its products again but only if a commitment to “protecting the planet” was demonstrated by its owners, The Washington Post noted.

In a statement to WyoFile, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort President Mary Kate Buckley said, “JHMR retail will continue to offer world-class brands across our retail locations with the aim to provide the best service and product assortment for our guests.”

“We have been a leader in the ski industry in adopting initiatives to reduce our energy consumption, recycle the consumables used by our employees and guests, and treat the spectacular natural habitat which surrounds us with vision and care,” Buckley added.

The Hill has reached out to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for comment.

