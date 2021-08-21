https://thehill.com/homenews/house/568891-pelosi-says-house-working-to-pass-infrastructure-bills-by-oct-1

House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiOn The Money: Biden’s eviction moratorium kept in place for now by court Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan US Chamber of Commerce backs Democrats threatening to derail budget resolution MORE (D-Calif.) said Saturday that the lower chamber is “hard at work” to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger, Democrat-backed spending package by Oct. 1.

In a “Dear Colleague” letter distributed Saturday night, the speaker stated that the “Build Back Better” plan laid out by President Biden Joe BidenHASC chair says plans to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan were ‘wholly inadequate’ US military faces growing calls to do more to evacuate Afghanistan Infowars host faces misdemeanor charges over Capitol riot MORE enjoys “a broad and bipartisan level of public support throughout the country.”

Pelosi stated that the $3.5T price tag for the larger infrastructure package, a legislative priority for the Biden administration, will remain the topline number for the bill.

The bill would include child care, home health care, paid family and medical leave, among other things.

“..the President has been clear: this is the number that will honor his vision to Build Back Better,” she said.

“…this is the number that has been agreed to in the Senate and is now before us in the House. Accordingly, we will write a reconciliation bill with the Senate that is consistent with that topline.”

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $1T bipartisan infrastructure with support from both sides of the aisle. This piece of legislation allocated money for more traditional infrastructure such as updates to electrical grids, water systems, public transit and airports.

Following the bill’s passage in the upper chamber, the Senate also passed the $3.5T budget resolution, a move that paves that way for Democrats to pass their larger spending package without GOP support, bypassing the legislative filibuster. The resolution now awaits a decision in the House.

“Any delay to passing the budget resolution threatens the timetable for delivering the historic progress and the transformative vision that Democrats share,” Pelosi said.

“The House is hard at work to enact both the Build Back Better Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill before October 1st, when the BIF would go into effect,” Pelosi added.

The speaker had a phone call with Biden Saturday afternoon, during which they discussed, in part, the president’s “support for Speaker Pelosi’s work to advance the rule that would provide for the House’s consideration of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Build Back Better Agenda,” according to a readout of the call from the White House.

Biden has defended the Build Back Better plan as a way to lower prescription drug costs, reduce the price of housing and education, boost care for veterans, combat climate change and help Americans cover the costs of child and senior care.

The White House said Saturday that Biden and Pelosi reaffirmed the desire for a $3.5 trillion proposal through a tax increase on corporations and wealthy individuals, a move that has united the GOP in opposition to the spending plan.

Pelosi herself in her letter released Saturday night said that the House will write a bill “that is paid for, including by increasing taxes on the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations, some of whom currently pay little to no federal income taxes.”

Moderate House Democrats, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerOn The Money: Biden’s eviction moratorium kept in place for now by court US Chamber of Commerce backs Democrats threatening to derail budget resolution No Labels praises moderate Democrats threatening to derail budget resolution MORE (D-N.J.), have threatened to block the $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other other prominent business lobbying groups are rallying behind these lawmakers, who have called on Pelosi to immediately convene a vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill without the larger reconciliation package.

